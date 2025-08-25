1 dead, 7 hurt as roof of house collapses during rain in UP's Etah: Police

A man was killed, while seven members of his family were injured when the roof of their house collapsed during rain in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Sunday, police said.
Circle Officer Nitesh Garg said the roof of Sher Singh's house, an old building, collapsed at around 1:30 am in Nagla Jait village in Aliganj under the Kotwali police station area. Singh's 25-year-old son, Anuj, was injured in the incident. He was declared dead by doctors subsequently.
According to police, the deceased's son, Anirudh, was seriously injured. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Farrukhabad.
The other injured persons include Anuj's elder brother Vipnesh (27), his wife Pappi (26), Anuj's wife Sheelu (23), Vipnesh's daughter Palak (6) and Anuj's son Ankur . They are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Aliganj.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Aliganj Jagmohan Gupta said the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app