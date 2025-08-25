Home / India News / Govt pulls CRPF from CM Gupta's security, Delhi Police to handle protection

Govt pulls CRPF from CM Gupta's security, Delhi Police to handle protection

Gupta, was attacked by a man on August 20 morning during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office in the Civil Lines area

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
The Centre has withdrawn the Z category CRPF security provided to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 8:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Centre has withdrawn the Z category CRPF security provided to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, days after she was accorded the cover following an attack on her, official sources said on Monday.

Her security has been entrusted to Delhi Police again, they said.

Gupta, 51, was attacked by a man on August 20 morning during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office in the Civil Lines area, with her office terming the assault a part of a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her".

A day later, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security wing was asked by the Union home ministry to extend its cover to her as part of Z category protection protocol of the Centre.

The CRPF cover has been withdrawn and Delhi Police is now providing security to the Delhi CM, sources told PTI.

The orders for extending the CRPF cover were to be issued formally by the Centre but there was a change of plan and finally the orders for withdrawal were issued, they said.

Delhi Police has arrested two persons till now as part of the investigation into the attack on the CM. This includes prime accused Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimji (41), an auto-rickshaw driver and resident of Rajkot in Gujarat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

8 dead, 43 injured as truck hits tractor-trolley in UP's Bulandshahr

1 dead, 7 hurt as roof of house collapses during rain in UP's Etah: Police

SC judgment on house demolitions reaffirmed citizens' rights: CJI Gavai

IMD issues alert as heavy rainfall expected in eight districts of Odisha

Om Birla to lead Indian delegation at Commonwealth conference in Barbados

Topics :Rekha GuptaCRPF Delhi government

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 8:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story