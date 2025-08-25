Govt pulls CRPF from CM Gupta's security, Delhi Police to handle protection

The Centre has withdrawn the Z category CRPF security provided to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, days after she was accorded the cover following an attack on her, official sources said on Monday.

Her security has been entrusted to Delhi Police again, they said.

Gupta, 51, was attacked by a man on August 20 morning during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office in the Civil Lines area, with her office terming the assault a part of a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her".

A day later, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security wing was asked by the Union home ministry to extend its cover to her as part of Z category protection protocol of the Centre.