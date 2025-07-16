Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 12:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Himachal rains: 257 roads, 151 DTR units, 171 water supply schemes affected

Himachal rains: 257 roads, 151 DTR units, 171 water supply schemes affected

Mandi district reports the highest number of disrupted DTRs with 143, and the highest number of water supply schemes disrupted at 142

cloudy sky, clouds, weather, rain, rainfall

Key disruptions in the state include two roads blocked in Chamba and five DTRs disrupted across the subdivisions of Chamba, Tissa, and Bharmour. | (Representative Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has led to heavy disruptions in public utilities, according to a morning public utility report compiled by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) of the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA).

As of 10:00 AM today, a total of 257 roads, 151 Distribution Transformer (DTR) units, and 171 water supply schemes have been disrupted across the state.

The situation has worsened since the evening of July 15, 2025, when 199 roads, 68 DTRs, and 171 water supply schemes were reported disrupted.

District-wise, Kullu is significantly affected, with 35 roads blocked due to heavy rain.

 

Mandi district reports the highest number of disrupted DTRs with 143, and the highest number of water supply schemes disrupted at 142.

Also Read

PremiumDamage caused by flash floods along the Concho River in San Angelo, Texas, on July 4 | Photo: Reuters

Flash floods: Is India ready with an early disaster warning system?

Landslide, Shimla Landslide

Himachal govt announces ₹2 crore each for constituencies hit hard by rains

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, HP CM

Funds won't be a constraint for relief, rehabilitation efforts: Himachal CM

cloud burst, shimla cloud burst, Himachal cloud burst

Himachal Pradesh: Cloudbursts, landslides claim 91 lives since June 20

forest cover, forest, India's green cover

Centre plans revision of eco-sensitive zone guidelines amid concerns

Key disruptions in the state include two roads blocked in Chamba and five DTRs disrupted across the subdivisions of Chamba, Tissa, and Bharmour.

12 roads have been blocked in Kangra and across subdivisions, including Nagrota, Shahpur, Palampur, and Jaisinghpur. Furthermore, one DTR has also been disrupted in the Nagrota subdivision.

18 water supply schemes disrupted in the Nurpur subdivision.

In Kullu, 35 roads were blocked due to heavy rain in the subdivisions of Banjar and Nirmand. Two DTRs have also been disrupted in the Thalot subdivision.

All affected irrigation and sewerage schemes have been temporarily restored.

In Mandi, 140 roads have been blocked across multiple subdivisions due to heavy rain. Furthermore, 143 DTRs were disrupted in various subdivisions.

In Sirmaur and its subdivisions, 55 roads have been blocked, and 11 water supply schemes have been disrupted in Nohradhar.

In Solan and subdivision Nalagarh, 10 roads are blocked. While in Una and the sub-division Amb, three roads have been blocked.

Additionally, NH 707 near Utri is experiencing continuous sliding, with the road expected to be opened today.

The Badsala Bridge at RD 0/520 on the Link Road to Badsala Road in Solan is closed until further notice due to damage as of July 3, 2025, and falls under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department (PWD) Division Bangana for maintenance and technical oversight until August 21, 2025. Vehicular traffic may be diverted to alternate routes.

Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, and Shimla districts currently report no disruptions to roads, DTRs, or water supply schemes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Fauja Singh

LIVE news: NRI Amritpal Singh Dhillon arrested in hit-and-run death of marathoner Fauja Singh

UGC

UGC forms fact finding committee in Odisha student's self immolation case

Office, Office space

Office demand in Navi Mumbai rises 40% in 2024, to grow further: CRE Matrix

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi to see more monsoon showers; AQI improves, rain likely till July 21

Kanwar yatra

UP schools to remain shut from 16 to 23 July due to Kanwar Yatra rush

Topics : Mandi Himachal Pradesh Rainfall Indian monsoon heavy rains Shimla

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi School Bomb ThreatDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon