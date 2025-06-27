Home / India News / Raja Raghuvanshi murder: Meghalaya Police seize gun, Rs 50,000 from accused

Raja Raghuvanshi murder: Meghalaya Police seize gun, Rs 50,000 from accused

Police seized a gun and Rs 50,000 from the accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, Superintendent of Police (SP) Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor said on Friday.

SP Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor said that the accused will be interrogated to find out if the laptops used by the accused were discarded or hidden somewhere. (Photo: X @ANI)
SP Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor told the reporters, "A weapon was seized yesterday, including a gun with ammunition and Rs 50,000, which we recovered from the vehicle. Since we have police custody, we will further interrogate more... Raj and Akash disclosed a weapon in the bag, allowing us to proceed accordingly..."

The police official added that the accused will be interrogated to find out if the laptops used by the accused were discarded or hidden somewhere. 

"Currently, we are planning to interrogate them to determine if we can gain more insight into this matter. We want to find out whether the materials, such as laptops, have been discarded or not. They claimed that the laptops had been thrown away, but we will interrogate them to discover exactly where they were disposed of or if they are still being kept somewhere," SP Kharkongor said.

Meanwhile, Lokendra Singh Tomar, the eighth accused in connection with the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, was produced in court in Gwalior on Tuesday. He has been given a three-day transit remand.

He is accused of disposing of the pistol and the bag full of money in the murder case, as well as destroying evidence, Meghalaya police said. 

He will be taken to Meghalaya via Indore, Delhi and Guwahati.

Police Station Incharge Rashid Khan said, "Lokendra Kumar was presented in Court. A three-day transit remand has been approved. After his medical test here, he will be taken to Indore, from where he will be flown to Delhi, then to Guwahati, after which he will be taken to Shillong by road."

Assistant District Prosecution Officer (ADPO) Prashant Sharma said, "Lokendra Tomar, an accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, was presented in court for a three-day transit remand. The court approved a three-day transit remand for the accused... During interrogation of other accused, it was found that Lokendra Tomar was also involved in tampering of facts and misleading the probe, based on which the police is carrying out investigation...The accused will be taken to Indore by road, after which he will be taken to Delhi by air.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

