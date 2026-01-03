Home / India News / Rajasthan govt cracks down on 6 pharma stores over RGHS irregularities

Rajasthan govt cracks down on 6 pharma stores over RGHS irregularities

The cases have been registered against them, and their drug licences are cancelled

pharma medicine drugs
Representative image from file.
Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 5:19 PM IST
The state health department has taken action against six pharma stores for alleged irregularities in the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS) in the past week, officials said.

The FIRs have been registered against four pharma stores, while two other stores have been suspended from the scheme. Additionally, 14 personnel have been suspended for their alleged involvement in the irregularities, they said.

In a statement, Principal Secretary Gayatri Rathore said the government is following a zero-tolerance policy against misuse of the scheme. Department action and recovery have been initiated against 19 beneficiaries, while more personnel have been suspended in recent cases.

Rajasthan State Health Assurance Agency CEO Harjeelal Atal said two pharma stores in Bhilwara wrongly claimed RGHS payments for medicines not procured by them, causing a loss of about Rs 27 lakh to the exchequer.

The cases have been registered against them, and their drug licences are cancelled, he said.

Similar irregularities were found at Confed (govt) pharma stores in Nagaur, while two Confed stores in Bikaner and Hanumangarh were suspended, he said.

Topics :India NewsrajasthanRajasthan government

First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

Next Story