Rajasthan govt cracks down on 6 pharma stores over RGHS irregularities

The state health department has taken action against six pharma stores for alleged irregularities in the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS) in the past week, officials said.

The FIRs have been registered against four pharma stores, while two other stores have been suspended from the scheme. Additionally, 14 personnel have been suspended for their alleged involvement in the irregularities, they said.

In a statement, Principal Secretary Gayatri Rathore said the government is following a zero-tolerance policy against misuse of the scheme. Department action and recovery have been initiated against 19 beneficiaries, while more personnel have been suspended in recent cases.