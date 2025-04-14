Rajasthan govt sets sights to become energy surplus, says minister

The state government is determined to make Rajasthan an energy-surplus state, said Heeralal Nagar, Minister of State for Energy (independent charge).

“Regular monitoring is being done at the department level for continuous upgradation of the energy sector,” he said while discussing energy-related schemes in Churu.

According to the plan, the state government aims to produce 30 gigawatts (Gw) of solar power by the end of the financial year 2025-26 (FY25) to become self-reliant in the energy sector, an official said.

Work is being carried out under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Nagar said that officials should regularly analyse departmental work and provide quality services to the public.

He reviewed progress under the RDSS and took up issues like budget targets, solar connections under PM Suryaghar Yojana, connections under PM Kusum Yojana, pending agricultural and domestic connections, and gave appropriate instructions to the concerned officials. “We have directed the departmental officers to resolve electricity-related problems of the people as soon as possible and issue agri connections, and set up grid substations (GSS)”. Nagar added that the present government is working diligently to enhance the power system. The process of setting up a new GSS has been started in the state. The state government has decided to focus more on solar power to improve the electric supply. The state has an estimated solar energy potential of 142 Gw.