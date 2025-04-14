Home / India News / SC notice to education ministry on plea seeking fair grading by NAAC

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi issued notice to the ministry, the University Grants Commission and the NAAC on a plea filed by NGO Bistro Destino Foundation

Supreme Court
The petition stated that under the present system of functioning adopted by the NAAC, there are concerns of fairness and transparency. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 5:22 PM IST
The Supreme Court has sought response from the Union education ministry and others on a plea seeking measures to ensure fair and transparent grading by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council of Higher Education Institutions.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi issued notice to the ministry, the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the NAAC on a plea filed by NGO Bistro Destino Foundation.

The NAAC, set up in 1994, is an autonomous body under the UGC that grades colleges and universities on parameters such as curriculum, faculty, infrastructure, research and financial well-being.

"We wish to go deep into the matter and know how NAAC is functioning issue notice. Liberty to file additional documents," the bench said in its April 9 order.

The plea has raised concerns of transparency and fairness in the process of assessment and grading of higher educational institutions conducted by the NAAC.

The petition stated that under the present system of functioning adopted by the NAAC, there are concerns of fairness and transparency.

The petition referred to a case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation on February 1 against NAAC officials in a corruption matter and said it raises disturbing questions on the efficacy of the accreditation process.

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

