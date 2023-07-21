Rajasthan govt tables country's first gig workers bill for social security

Rajasthan government on Friday tabled the Rajasthan Platform Based GIG Workers (registration and welfare) Bill, 2023 country's first such which seeks to guarantee social security to gig workers.

The bill provisions for monetary penalties if an aggregator fails to comply with the Act.

The state government may impose a fine up to Rs 5 lakh for the first contravention and up to Rs 50 lakh for subsequent contravention.

Under the bill, the state will constitute a 'The Rajasthan Platform Based Gig Workers Welfare Board' which will ensure registration of gig workers and aggregators operating in the state.

The bill also aims to set up a welfare fee deduction mechanism that will be integrated with the aggregator app.

The government also seeks to set up a monitoring mechanism to review compliance of provisions of the Act and to verify if the welfare fee is being deducted regularly.

The bill says that a part of the welfare fee will be contributed by the aggregator on the basis of each transaction, or as notified by the state government.

The bill will give gig workers a unique ID which will be applicable across platforms.

The ID will enable such workers to access general and specific social security schemes, heard in case there is a complaint, and participate in all decisions taken for their welfare through representation in the board.