Rajnath Singh has been discharged from hospital, says Aiims official

Rajnath Singh,Rajnath
ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 5:40 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was admitted to AIIMS Delhi following a complaint of back pain, has been discharged from the hospital, the hospital said on Saturday.

Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday morning after he complained of back pain. Singh turned 73 on Wednesday.

A Member of Parliament from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Rajnath Singh is heading the Ministry of Defence for the second time in a row.

He also served as Union Home Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first term in 2014.

He served as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1977-1980 and 2001-2003. He was Minister of Education in the government of Uttar Pradesh from 1991 to 1992, while also serving as Minister of Surface Transport in the Union Cabinet from 1999 to 2000.

Later, he was Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2000-2002. In 2003, he served as Minister of Agriculture in the Union Cabinet.

In 2009, he was elected to the 15th Lok Sabha. He also served as a member of the Committee on Ethics on October 7, 2009.

First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

