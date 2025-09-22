Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty reports scam call, cybercrime case registered

A case has been registered after Rajya Sabha member and philanthropist Sudha Murty filed a complaint alleging that an unknown person, posing as an employee of the Ministry of Telecommunications, tried to obtain her personal information, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on September 5, following which she lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police in Bengaluru, they said.

In her complaint, she alleged that on September 5, she received a call from an unknown person who introduced himself as an employee of the Ministry of Telecommunications, Government of India and tried to obtain her personal information by falsely claiming that her mobile number was registered in January without linking it to Aadhaar.