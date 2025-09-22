Home / India News / Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty reports scam call, cybercrime case registered

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty reports scam call, cybercrime case registered

The incident occurred on September 5, following which she lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police in Bengaluru, they said

Sudha Murty, Sudha
Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the unknown person under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 8:30 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A case has been registered after Rajya Sabha member and philanthropist Sudha Murty filed a complaint alleging that an unknown person, posing as an employee of the Ministry of Telecommunications, tried to obtain her personal information, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on September 5, following which she lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police in Bengaluru, they said.

In her complaint, she alleged that on September 5, she received a call from an unknown person who introduced himself as an employee of the Ministry of Telecommunications, Government of India and tried to obtain her personal information by falsely claiming that her mobile number was registered in January without linking it to Aadhaar.

He also threatened that obscene videos were being broadcast or accessed from that mobile number and that her services would be disconnected at 12 PM, the FIR stated.

"The person was very rude and the call came from a mobile number, which was showed as Telecom Dept on True Caller. The caller gave a fake identity as an employee of the Department of Telecommunications and tried to obtain information from Rajya Sabha Member Sudha Murty," it added.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the unknown person under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Three RBI executive directors in race to succeed deputy governor Rao

JP Nadda meets Amar Colony retailers as new GST rate cuts take effect

NHRC notice to I&B Ministry, Mumbai Police over e-cigarette use on Netflix

India should not yield to Trump's administration, says Asaduddin Owaisi

SC to hear PIL on Air India crash, slams selective release of report

Topics :Rajya SabhaCybercrime

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story