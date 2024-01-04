Ram Temple breathes new life into exploited civilisations worldwide: UP CM

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, said that the construction of Ram Temple has breathed new life into suppressed and exploited civilisations worldwide.

CM Yogi further said, "Our nationality is Indian, and religion Sanatan. Sanatan Dharma alone is the true path, while all other practices are methods of worship. Despite facing a variety of challenges, Sanatan Dharma has consistently progressed. The essence of Sanatan is all-encompassing and vast, integrating everyone within itself. The saints have illuminated the path of Sanatan for us."

Addressing the huge Bhandara Mahotsav of Shri Brahmaleen Ayas Ji Shri Yogi Kailashnath Ji Maharaj, the Chief Minister said that the country has a long tradition of accomplished yogis here who have challenged science.

"They rose above the limitations of the physical world and showed us a new way of living. Our saints have made us experience the true values of Sanatan Dharma," CM Yogi remarked.

He added further, "Sanatan faced challenges in some periods, but when the entire nation of Sanatan Dharma followers stood united, all issues came to an end."

CM Yogi said that the construction work of the magnificent temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya is now complete.

"After a span of 500 years, on January 22nd of this year, Lord Ram will be enshrined in his grand temple. Every Indian is overjoyed, and within the world, wherever there are followers of Sanatan Dharma, there is a sense of pride in this glorious tradition. Not only that, with the completion of the Ram Temple, every suppressed and exploited civilization in the world has been given a new life. Traditions from around the world are now beginning to think that if after 500 years, a temple for Lord Shri Ram can be built in Ayodhya, then anything is possible in the world", he pointed out.

CM Yogi said that the people need to distance themselves from divisive forces. Working together is essential, and ultimately, only Sanatan Dharma can show the path to peace and everlasting well-being. By adhering to the values and ideals of Sanatan Dharma, India is establishing new benchmarks of prosperity, he asserted.

He mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the goal of making India a developed country by 2047. For this, he has emphasized Panch Pran: freedom from the mentality of slavery, a developed India, pride in heritage, unity and solidarity and civic duty. Only by following these principles the foundation can we make India developed and self-reliant.