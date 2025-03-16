Home / India News / Ram Temple Trust pays Rs 400 crore in taxes over years amid tourism boom

Of this, Rs 270 crore was paid as goods and services tax (GST), while the remaining Rs 130 crore was paid under various other tax categories, he said

There are around 80 small or big temples near the 128-year-old Thikana Shri Ram Temple at Jaipur's Chandpole, which will see voting on April 19 | Photo: Shreya jai
Press Trust of India Ayodhya (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 9:16 PM IST
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has paid about Rs 400 crore in taxes to the government over the past five years, amid a surge in religious tourism, Trust Secretary Champat Rai said on Sunday.

He said the amount was paid between February 5, 2020 and February 5, 2025.

Of this, Rs 270 crore was paid as goods and services tax (GST), while the remaining Rs 130 crore was paid under various other tax categories, he said.

Ayodhya has witnessed a tenfold increase in devotees and tourists, transforming it into a major religious tourism hub, and generating employment opportunities for locals, he said, adding that during the Maha Kumbh 1.26 crore devotees visited Ayodhya.

In the last year, Ayodhya recorded 16 crore visitors, with 5 crore visiting the Ram temple.

The trust's financial records are regularly audited by officials from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), Rai added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Ram Janmabhoomi disputeRam temple

First Published: Mar 16 2025 | 9:15 PM IST

