FIR against Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia: The controversy explained

YouTube talent show India’s Got Latent, hosted by comedian Samay Raina, is facing severe backlash after an episode sparked outrage over obscene content. The Guwahati Police have registered an FIR against the host and judges, including Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija, for allegedly promoting sexually explicit discussions.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s comment sparks outrage

The controversy erupted after Ranveer Allahbadia , widely known as BeerBiceps, made an inappropriate remark on the show, leading to legal scrutiny and widespread public condemnation.

During the episode, Ranveer Allahbadia posed a disturbing question to a contestant: “Watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?”

The remark was met with laughter from the audience but quickly went viral online, sparking public outrage. Critics slammed the show’s creators for promoting offensive content without warnings or age restrictions. Many questioned how such discussions were allowed on a public platform accessible to young viewers.

Also Read: YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia apologises after complaint over obscene joke The backlash was swift, with social media users and public figures calling out the show for normalising vulgar humour under the guise of entertainment.

Public figures and politicians condemn the show

Several prominent figures also weighed in on the controversy, condemning the show for its lack of responsibility.

Author and storyteller Neelesh Misra slammed the absence of content moderation, stating that since the show was not designated as adult content, it could easily reach children through algorithmic recommendations.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also denounced the remarks, calling them perverted and warning against normalising such behaviour.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hinted at potential legal action, stating that freedom of speech should not be misused to violate societal dignity.

Guwahati police file FIR; Mumbai police launch investigation

The Guwahati Police have registered an FIR under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Samay Raina and all judges involved in the episode. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the development, stating that the case accused them of promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit discussions.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police also launched an investigation, visiting the Khar studio where India’s Got Latent was filmed to gather evidence regarding possible violations of content regulation laws.

Ranveer Allahbadia apologises, but backlash continues

Following mounting criticism, Ranveer Allahbadia issued a public apology, acknowledging the inappropriate nature of his remarks. In a video statement, he admitted that his comment was not only offensive but also unfunny, conceding that comedy was not his forte. He described his statement as a lapse in judgment and clarified that he had no intention of disrespecting families or promoting offensive content. Despite his apology, many critics insisted that an apology was not enough and called for stricter regulations on content creators.

As the controversy continued to grow, Samay Raina remained silent on the matter. The comedian, currently on his Unfiltered: North America Tour 2025, posted photos from his recent San Jose show, thanking fans for their support but making no mention of the ongoing legal troubles.

B Praak slams Allahbadia, cancels podcast appearance

The controversy escalated further when singer B Praak publicly blasted Ranveer Allahbadia and cancelled his scheduled appearance on BeerBiceps’ podcast. In an Instagram video, B Praak condemned the remarks, stating that such discussions had no place in Indian culture. He also questioned how Allahbadia could preach spirituality on his podcast while engaging in such controversial discussions. The singer further urged content creators to promote positive values and warned against content that could harm future generations.

Who is Ranveer Allahbadia?

Ranveer Allahbadia is a digital creator, entrepreneur, and podcast host. Through his show The Ranveer Show (TRS), he has interviewed several Bollywood actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and senior political figures, including Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and former Education Minister Smriti Irani.

Last year, he was honoured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the ‘Disruptor of the Year’ title at the National Creators Award. He was also featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia in 2022 for co-founding Monk Entertainment, a talent management and digital marketing agency. He has launched multiple ventures, including the self-help app Level Supermind and BeerBiceps SkillHouse, offering courses in podcasting and video editing.

Despite his professional achievements, Allahbadia has often faced criticism for making controversial remarks. In 2021, he sparked outrage when he tweeted a “life hack” claiming that any girl could become 100 times more attractive by wearing a long kurti with big earrings, implying that it would bring men to their knees.

Last year, he was criticised for unverified claims about a village in Malappuram, Kerala, enforcing Islamic law. Many have also accused him of allowing guests on his podcast to make unsubstantiated claims without asking counter questions.