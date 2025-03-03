Ranveer Allahbadia to resume podcast after SC nod to his 'livelihood' plea

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed embattled YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia to restart his podcast, The Ranveer Show, provided he submits an undertaking ensuring that the content upholds moral and decent standards suitable for all viewers. A bench of led by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh was hearing Allahbadia's plea requesting the lifting of the order barring him from airing his shows, citing that he employs 280 people and relies on it for his livelihood. "He is saying there are multiple employees, so there are families whose livelihood is in question. Subject to maintaining morality and decency, if he wants to run a program, we can say he can," the court said.

India's Got Latent row During the hearing, the issue of India's Got Latent was also discussed. Allahbadia sparked controversy with his crass comments on Samay Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent, resulting in multiple FIRs against him and others on the show. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said he had watched the show “out of curiosity” and found it not just vulgar but “perverse.” He stressed the clear distinction between humor, vulgarity, and outright perversity. "Humour is one thing, vulgarity is another, but perversity is a whole different level," Mehta said, highlighting the Supreme Court’s concern over deteriorating content standards on social media.

reaffirmed that while freedom of speech is a fundamental right, there must be a defined limit when it comes to obscenity.

The top court also questioned whether digital content creators believe they have unrestricted freedom to use inappropriate language under the guise of free expression. Justice Kant stated, "One of them went to Canada and spoke about all of this .. these young and over smart ones think they know more than this...we know how to handle." According to court’s order, the interim protection from arrest granted to Allahbadia on February 18 will remain in effect until further notice. The latest Supreme Court directive also prohibits Ranveer Allahbadia from discussing the case on The Ranveer Show.