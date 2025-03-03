PM aims for India to be 3rd largest economy, developed by 2047: Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set two key goals--making India the third-largest economy and a fully developed nation by 2047, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said on Monday.

He highlighted the vital role of the dairy sector in accelerating the country's development, ensuring nutrition, and uplifting rural areas, landless farmers, and small farmers, adding that India's agricultural system is fundamentally based on small farmers.

Speaking at the press conference, Shah said, "Our dairy sector accelerates the development of the country, but at the same time, it has a huge contribution in making the rural areas, landless farmers and small farmers prosperous. It takes care of the nutrition of our country... Prime Minister Modi has set 2 goals before us, which include becoming the third largest economy in the world and becoming a fully developed nation by 2047... The agricultural system of our country is in a way based on small farmers ..." Also read: PM Modi chairs Wildlife Board meet in Gujarat, announces lion census

"So, we have no other option except dairy. There are very few options, and I believe this seminar will be instrumental in adopting a holistic approach to explore all possibilities in the dairy sector. Over the last ten years, we have made a promising start towards prosperity in farming. The courage to move from village to global has grown, and new methods have been developed. The confidence to succeed as a group is rising through cooperatives, and the entire chain--from farm to factory--should remain within the rural landscape, Shah said at the event.

Speaking at the press conference, he said, "We have made significant strides in realizing three key principles: power from the government, cooperation from the government, and prosperity from the government. You all know that cooperatives aim for profit, but alongside that, our objective remains 'people first.'"

The principle of 'profit for people' can only be realized through cooperatives. At the start of this program, a guide on circularity in the dairy sector was released. NDDB's schemes for financial assistance in small biogas, large biogas, and compressed biogas projects were launched, along with NDDB and Sustain Plus projects.

"I want to add to the concept of circularity, as our minister has suggested, to explore 100 per cent potential in the dairy sector. I request NDDB and NABARD to introduce pilot schemes in some districts or states within a short span--perhaps six months," the Union Minister added.

Shah said, " Models for gas production in different regions should be examined, and a time-bound program should be established to implement such models across all 250 district milk-producing associations within two years. No district with a milk producers' association should be without a gas production project involving local farmers. I believe this is the responsibility of NDDB and NABARD--NDDB should arrange logistics, and NABARD should formulate a financing plan."

Additionally, all types of animal feed must be part of our network, whether an animal owner supplies milk to a private or cooperative dairy. Our network remains incomplete. Several dimensions need to be added, starting with high-quality seeds.

Shah further said that many significant progress has been made in Gujarat, and this must be expanded nationwide. Many parts of the country have witnessed similar developments. Thus, all 250 district associations should adopt a model, and cooperatives should also address animal health and nutrition, even for livestock outside the cooperative dairy network.

Even if milk is supplied to the private sector, we can still ensure quality animal care, superior fodder, and improved feed production. This will ultimately enhance milk productivity, strengthen the cooperative network, and encourage more participation. In Gujarat, we have implemented micro ATMs in rural dairies in Banaskantha and Panchmahal, benefiting many animal breeders and increasing cooperative sector deposits by approximately Rs 7,700 crores. NABARD must take this model to every district union.

"We have introduced 'cooperation among cooperatives' in Gujarat, ensuring that all accounts are opened within the cooperative sector. Today, 93 per cent of Gujarat's cooperative institutions hold accounts in cooperative banks, leading to automatic fund availability at lower interest rates. This has also strengthened the banking system. I understand that professionals in the cooperative sector sometimes question the professionalism of cooperative banks. But instead of distancing ourselves, we must work together to improve the system," Shah said during the conference.

To achieve 100 percent circular economic growth, cooperation among cooperatives is essential. When we discuss circularity, I request that from fat-measuring machines to all dairy-related machinery, everything should be manufactured in India. The concept of circularity also includes this aspect--no equipment should be imported.

Amit shah added, "NDDB must ensure that machinery production efforts involve all cooperatives, allowing district milk-producing unions to hold a share in these ventures. The profit must return to the cooperative sector. While NDDB holds the major stake, district milk-producing unions--who are also consumers--should receive a share in these initiatives.