Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Goa nightclub fire: Co-owner Ajay Gupta files bail plea in Mapusa court

Goa nightclub fire: Co-owner Ajay Gupta files bail plea in Mapusa court

The court is likely to hear the bail application later in the day, and notices will be issued to the state police seeking their response

Goa fire, Goa night club fire

So far, eight persons have been arrested in connection with the case, including Gupta, and two other owners - Gaurav Luthra and his brother Saurabh - who were deported from Thailand (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ajay Gupta, one of the four co-owners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Goa, where 25 persons were killed in a fire earlier this month, on Thursday filed a bail application in a court in Mapusa town.

Gupta was arrested in New Delhi by the Goa Police on December 10, following which a court in Mapusa remanded him in police custody for seven days. Twenty-five persons, including 20 staff members and five tourists, were killed in the major blaze at the nightclub at Arpora in North Goa around midnight of December 6.

Gupta, who is currently in the custody of the Anjuna police, applied for bail before the District Judge in Mapusa. Senior lawyer Rohan Desai will represent him. The court is likely to hear the bail application later in the day, and notices will be issued to the state police seeking their response.

 

So far, eight persons have been arrested in connection with the case, including Gupta, and two other owners - Gaurav Luthra and his brother Saurabh - who were deported from Thailand. Five other staffers of the nightclub arrested in the case are Rajiv Modak (Corporate General Manager), Priyanshu Thakur (Gate Manager), Rajveer Singhania (Bar Manager), Vivek Singh (General Manager) and Bharat Karan Singh Kohli (employee).

A Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued against Surinder Kumar Khosla, another owner of the nightclub who is a British citizen, police said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jitendra Singh

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha discusses new Nuclear Bill- SHANTI, Lok Sabha adjourned

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

New labour codes to formalise jobs, inspectors to be facilitator: Mandaviya

Ram Sutar

PM Modi expresses grief over sculptor Ram Sutar's death, hails his legacy

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

'No PUC, No Fuel' rule may cause inconvenience, but necessary: Delhi CM

Rare earth minerals

Parl panel flags delays, seeks clearances for critical mineral projects

Topics : Goa fire Fire accident fire safety

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewBS-VI Rule in DelhiInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon