Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC to speak to parents before deciding on passive euthanasia plea

SC to speak to parents before deciding on passive euthanasia plea

The report was sought in connection with the father's plea seeking permission for passive euthanasia through the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment

SC, Supreme Court

The Court said it would prefer to speak to the parents in person rather than through a virtual interaction | (Photo:PTI)

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

While hearing an application filed by the father of a 32-year-old man who has remained in a vegetative state for nearly 12 years after a fall from a building, the Supreme Court on Thursday said it would like to interact with the man’s parents on January 13 and examine the medical report submitted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
 
The bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Viswanathan observed that the case has reached a stage where a final decision would be required. It directed the counsels to study the AIIMS report in detail to assist the Court before final orders are passed.
 
 
The report was sought in connection with the father’s plea seeking permission for passive euthanasia through the withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment. The application is being considered under the framework laid down by the Constitution Bench in Common Cause (2018), as modified by a subsequent order in January 2023, which requires opinions from multiple medical boards before passive euthanasia can be allowed.
 
In accordance with these guidelines, a Primary Medical Board was earlier constituted. The board reported that the chances of recovery were negligible, noting that the patient is bedridden, dependent on a tracheostomy tube for breathing and a gastrostomy tube for feeding, and has developed extensive bed sores.
 
On the basis of this assessment, the Court directed that the case be examined by a Secondary Medical Board constituted by AIIMS.

Also Read

SC, Supreme Court

SC denies plea on quality of packaged water, terms it 'luxury litigation'

Supreme Court, SC

Stray dogs case: Supreme Court to take up matter again on January 7

SC, Supreme Court

Supreme Court ends protection to BS-III, older vehicles in Delhi-NCR

Supreme Court

SC gives CBI a week to decide on criminal case against Indiabulls promoters

Traffic jam, Traffic, Delhi Gurugram Expressway

SC allows ban on 10-yr diesel, 15-yr petrol vehicles below BS-IV in Delhi

 
On Wednesday, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed the Court that the AIIMS report had been submitted. After briefly perusing it, Justice Pardiwala remarked that the findings suggested the patient could not continue in his present condition indefinitely.
 
As copies of the report had not yet been shared with the lawyers, the Court directed the Registry to provide them to Advocate Rashmi Nandakumar, appearing for the petitioner, and to the ASG. The bench said that the assistance of the lawyers would be necessary before a final decision is taken.
 
“We have reached a stage wherein we will have to take a final call. So your thorough assistance will be required. We will ask the registry to provide you with one copy of the report. Study the report. It’s a very sad report, and it will be a big challenge for us also, but we can’t keep the boy like this for all time to come,” the bench said.
 
The ASG submitted that the family would need to be consulted before any order is passed. Agreeing, the Court said it would prefer to speak to the parents in person rather than through a virtual interaction. It accordingly directed them to remain present before the bench on January 13 at 3 pm in the committee room. The Court also asked both counsels to place their submissions in writing and directed that the Primary Medical Board’s report be furnished to them.
 
“…We would also like to personally speak to the parents of Harish Rana. For this purpose, we request them to personally remain present before us on January 13 at 3 pm in the committee room. We request both counsels to keep their submissions in writing so that we can proceed with the passing of the final order. Let a copy of the primary board also be furnished to the counsels,” the court said.
 
The father had earlier approached the Supreme Court in 2024 seeking passive euthanasia for his son. At that stage, the court declined to grant the relief, though the State of Uttar Pradesh agreed to continue bearing the cost of medical treatment. The present application was filed after the father informed the Court that his son’s condition had further deteriorated and that he was no longer responding to treatment.
 

More From This Section

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Delhi sees 76% surge in PUC certificates ahead of 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule

Indian Railways new rules 2025

Indian Railways changes reservation chart timing: What passengers must know

Bihar Elections

Bihar men get ₹10,000 under women employment scheme; govt rules out recovery

Jitendra Singh

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha discusses new Nuclear Bill- SHANTI, Lok Sabha adjourned

Aam Aadmi Party

AAP wins over 200 zila parishad zones, leads in Punjab panchayat samiti

Topics : AIIMS Supreme Court euthanasia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon