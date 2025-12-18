Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Parl panel flags delays, seeks clearances for critical mineral projects

Parl panel flags delays, seeks clearances for critical mineral projects

The panel also stressed that critical mineral projects should be given priority in necessary statutory clearances

China has intensified its strategic dominance over the global supply of rare earth elements by adding critical minerals to its export control list.

Since 2015, 486 mineral blocks have been auctioned, which include 462 by the state and 24 by the Centre.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Parliamentary Panel has flagged delays between mine auctions and operationalisation and has urged the government to explore setting up an inter-ministerial committee to monitor the post-auction progress for mineral and critical mineral projects.

The panel also stressed that critical mineral projects should be given priority in necessary statutory clearances.

"Although policy initiatives and simplification of exploration norms for auction of mineral blocks are in place, the Committee feels that the lengthy process of regulatory clearances, inadequate exploration, forest clearance requirement even at the exploration stage, considerable time lag between auction of mines and their operationalisation, etc., needs to be looked into," it said.

 

The observations were made by the Standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel in its latest report titled "Self-Reliance in Minerals and Metals".

"In view of these persistent challenges, the committee desires to explore the possibility of setting up an inter-Ministerial Group for monitoring post-auction progress of both mineral and critical mineral projects with the mandate to fast-track operationalization of allocated mines.

Also Read

bauxite

Ashapura Minechem shares jump 5% to fresh high; what's driving the rally?

Parliament, New Parliament

Lok Sabha clears SHANTI Bill by voice vote amid Opposition walkout

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha Bill passed; way paved for 100% FDI in insurance

mgnrega, workers, labour, poverty, poor, villages

Revamping rural employment: New law will bring significant changespremium

JP Nadda, Nadda

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: India mother of democracy, says Nadda, urges respect for EC on SIR

"Penalties for delayed operationalisation and incentives for fast-track production may also be considered to improve compliance and efficiency," it said.

The committee acknowledged significant policy reforms undertaken from 2015 to 2023 to modernise the regulatory framework governing India's mineral sector.

The panel said it recognises that substantial policy reforms were implemented between 2015 and 2023 to modernise the country's mineral sector regulatory framework.

Key changes to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 includes introduction of the auction method for grant of mineral concessions, uniform lease period of 50 years for all leases in place of provision of renewal of lease period, notification of private exploration agencies, and amendments in Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 2002 by introducing auction as the method for allocating operating rights in offshore areas.

Since 2015, 486 mineral blocks have been auctioned, which include 462 by the state and 24 by the Centre.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned after passing VB-G RAM G Bill to replace MGNREGA

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Lok Sabha passes VB-G RAM G Bill to replace MGNREGA amid Oppn protests

Jual Oram, Jual, Oram

Govt may consider raising overseas scholarships for ST students: Minister

Parliament, New Parliament

Securities Market Code Bill introduced in LS, govt seeks panel review

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Over 27 flights cancelled, many more delayed at Delhi Airport due to fog

Topics : Parliament mineral sector Metals & minerals minerals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewBS-VI Rule in DelhiInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon