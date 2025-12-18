Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 02:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'No PUC, No Fuel' rule may cause inconvenience, but necessary: Delhi CM

'No PUC, No Fuel' rule may cause inconvenience, but necessary: Delhi CM

Gupta said no vehicle would be allowed to refuel in the city without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, stressing that strict enforcement is necessary

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said while the No PUC, No Fuel' rule may cause inconvenience to people, it is a collective moral responsibility to ensure that all vehicles are tested and certified for pollution.

Speaking at a public event here, Gupta said no vehicle would be allowed to refuel in the city without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, stressing that strict enforcement is necessary to curb worsening air quality.

"People are facing inconvenience, but every vehicle running in Delhi must operate without causing pollution. It is our collective moral responsibility to ensure our vehicles are PUC-certified," she said.

 

She added that strengthening the public transport system is the most effective solution to tackle pollution, and appealed to people to avoid using private vehicles for solo travel. "Carpooling and public transport should be preferred. Improving the transport system is the key to improving air quality," she said.

Gupta said the government is expanding pollution testing infrastructure in the national capital. While Delhi had very few centres issuing PUC certificates, automated testing centres are now being set up at Nand Nagri, Burari and Tehkhand, she said.

The chief minister also praised public transport staff, saying drivers play a major role in reducing pollution, and added that officials are working hard to improve the city's deteriorating environmental situation.

At the event, Gupta flagged off 100 electric buses and an interstate bus service between Dhaula Kuan and Dharuhera in Haryana. She said, "Inter-state bus services had been discontinued during the previous government's tenure and their revival would strengthening regional connectivity. Services to Sonipat, Baraut and now Dharuhera are part of this effort," she said.

With the addition of new buses, the total number of e-buses has risen to 3,400. Gupta said, "3,400 buses are electric, and the fleet would be steadily expanded next year with an aim of converting the entire public transport system to electric."  She also announced a Pink Card system would be introduced for women to avoid repeated ticket purchases. "The card itself will serve as an identity card. This facility will be extended to our sisters very soon," she said.

The ban on the entry of non-Delhi private vehicles below BS-VI standards and the enforcement of the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule came into effect in the national capital on Thursday as part of stepped-up measures to control air pollution.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Delhi Pollution Rekha Gupta Air quality

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

