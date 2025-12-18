Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi expresses grief over sculptor Ram Sutar's death, hails his legacy

PM Modi expresses grief over sculptor Ram Sutar's death, hails his legacy

The prime minister said Sutar's workd will always be admired as powerful expressions of India's history, culture and collective spirit

Ram Sutar

Sutar, 100, breathed his last at this residence in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on late Wednesday night | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday mourned the death of noted sculptor Ram Sutar, and said his works will always be admired as powerful expressiion of India's history and culture.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Ram Sutar Ji, a remarkable sculptor whose mastery gave India some of its most iconic landmarks, including the Statue of Unity in Kevadia," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said Sutar's workd will always be admired as powerful expressions of India's history, culture and collective spirit.

"He has immortalised national pride for generations to come. His works will keep inspiring artists and citizens alike. My heartfelt condolences to his family, admirers and all who were touched by his remarkable life and work. Om Shanti," Modi said.

 

Sutar, 100, breathed his last at this residence in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on late Wednesday night.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

