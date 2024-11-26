RBI Governor Das admitted to Apollo Hospital due to acidity; gets discharge

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das spent a few hours at a private hospital in Chennai after experiencing acidity on late Monday night. He was discharged on Tuesday evening from Apollo, the hospital said in a medical bulletin.

“Reserve Bank of India Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das has been discharged from the hospital and is doing fine now,” an RBI spokesperson said.

Das, 67, an Indian Administrative Service officer, took charge as RBI Governor in December 2018. His term was extended for three years in 2021. The current term expires on December 11, but the government hasn’t invited applications for a replacement yet.

Once he completes the current term, Das will become the second longest serving governor since independence. Benegal Rama Rau was the longest serving governor, who was at the helm for seven years and 197 days, between 1949 and 1957.

Before his appointment, Das had served as the economic affairs secretary and India’s Sherpa to the G20 from November 27, 2017, to December 11, 2018.

Das will chair the last monetary policy meeting of his current term next month between December 4 and 6.