Red Fort blast: Accused Bilal Malla sent to judicial custody till Jan 16

A Delhi court on Saturday remanded Dr Bilal Naseer Malla, one of the accused in the November 10 Red Fort blast case, to judicial custody for 13 days till January 16.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) produced Malla at the Patiala House Court amid tight security on Saturday, upon the expiry of his 8-day NIA custody granted on December 26.

Mediapersons were barred from covering the proceedings.

The accused was produced before Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna, who sent Malla to judicial custody till January 16.

NIA arrested Malla in Delhi on December 9 and termed him a key accused in the conspiracy.