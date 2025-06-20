Friday, June 20, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'Jungle raj to vikas': PM Modi targets RJD, Congress in Bihar rally

'Jungle raj to vikas': PM Modi targets RJD, Congress in Bihar rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slams RJD-Congress for Bihar's backwardness, launches ₹10,000 crore development push, vows to make state a global growth hub

Siwan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting, in Siwan district, Friday, June 20, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a high-voltage address in Bihar’s Siwan district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Opposition—Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)—accusing them of plunging Bihar into poverty, disrespecting Dalit icons, and stalling development for decades.
 
The speech coincided with the launch and foundation laying of multiple infrastructure projects worth over ₹10,000 crore, marking a major development push ahead of the Assembly elections.
 
“Bihar became a symbol of poverty under the rule of ‘Panja’ [Congress] and ‘Lantern’ [RJD]. It is the NDA that has brought Bihar back on the path of development,” PM Modi said.
 
 

Dynasty politics vs development: PM Modi sharpens attack

 
Criticising dynastic politics, the Prime Minister said the NDA worked for “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”, while the Congress-RJD alliance believed in “Parivaar Ka Saath, Parivaar Ka Vikas”.
 
“Congress’s licence raj kept Bihar poor for years. While families of its leaders became rich, the people remained poor,” he said, adding that Dalits and backward communities suffered the most under previous regimes.

‘Anti-Bihar, anti-investment mindset’: PM Modi on Opposition

 
PM Modi further accused the Opposition of having an “anti-Bihar, anti-investment mindset”. “They nurtured gunda raj, mafia raj, and corruption. The jungle raj rulers had completely shut down Bihar’s engine of development. But today, an engine made in Bihar will power trains in Africa—this is the new India,” he said.
 
He also praised the BJP-JD(U) government, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, for restoring the state’s development momentum.
 

₹10,000 crore projects launched across key sectors

 
PM Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones for infrastructure projects across the water, rail, and power sectors worth more than ₹10,000 crore. These are aimed at improving employment opportunities and regional connectivity in Bihar.
 

Ambedkar video controversy escalates political row

 
The Prime Minister also criticised RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav over a viral video from his birthday celebration. The clip showed a supporter placing a portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar near Yadav’s feet, allegedly without objection.
 
“RJD will never apologise because they don’t respect Dalits. Babasaheb Ambedkar lives in my heart. The people of Bihar will never forgive this insult,” PM Modi said.
 
The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has since written to the Bihar Chief Secretary seeking a report, while the state SC Commission has issued a notice to Yadav.
 

PM Modi connects Bihar to India’s global rise at G7

 
Referring to his recent trip to the G7 Summit in Canada, PM Modi said India’s growing economic power is being noticed globally—and Bihar will be a key contributor.
 
“From makhana and vegetables to industrial goods, Bihar’s products will reach global markets. Bihar will help power India’s rise as the third-largest economy,” he said.

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

