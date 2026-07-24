Removing Dharmendra Pradhan is the 'strictest action': CJP to PM Modi

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has said the "strictest action" the government could take against examination irregularities was to remove Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that a bill providing for stringent action against paper leaks would be introduced in Parliament.

CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, in response to the prime minister's remarks, said, "Modi ji, remove Dharmendra Pradhan tomorrow. That's the strictest action you can take." CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also reacted to the prime minister's announcement by taking to X to share an image of a man locking the gate of a compound with no boundary walls, in an apparent swipe at the proposed legislation.