F&O strategy: Nandish Shah recommends Bear Spread on Nifty, AB Capital

Derivative strategy BEAR SPREAD STRATEGY ON NIFTY Buy NIFTY (28-July Expiry) 23,800 PUT at ₹91 & simultaneously sell 23,600 PUT at ₹37

Lot Size 65

Maximum profit ₹9,490 If NIFTY closes at or below 23,600 on 28 July expiry.

Maximum Loss ₹3,510 If NIFTY closes at or above 23,800 on 28 July expiry.

Breakeven Point ₹2,3746

Risk Reward Ratio 1: 2.70

Approx margin required ₹31,000 Rationale: Short build up is seen in the NIFTY Futures, where we have seen rise in Open interest along with 0.53 per cent price fall.

Short term trend turned weak as NIFTY is placed below its important short-term moving averages.

Call writing is seen at 24,000-24,100 levels.

RSI Oscillator is in falling mode and placed below 50 on the daily chart. Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent. BEAR SPREAD Strategy on AB CAPITAL Buy ABCAPTAL (28-July Expiry) 390 PUT at ₹3.85 & simultaneously sell 380 PUT at ₹1.15

Lot Size 3100

Maximum profit ₹22,630 If AB CAPITAL closes at or below 380 on 28 July expiry.

Maximum Loss ₹8,730 If AB CAPITAL closes at or above 390 on 28 July Expiry.

Breakeven Point ₹: 387.3

Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.2.7

Approx margin required ₹43,000 Rationale: Short build up is seen in the AB CAPITAL Futures, where we have seen rise in Open interest along with 2.2% price fall.

Short term trend turned weak as AB CAPTAIL is placed below its 5 and 11 day EMA.

Stock price has broken down on the daily charts with higher volumes.

RSI Oscillator is in falling mode and placed below 50 on the daily chart. Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.

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