Republic Day: Delhi Metro to start service early on Jan 26 for parade-goers

Trains will operate at intervals of 30 minutes until 6 am to ensure smooth travel for commuters, after which regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day, statement added

Delhi Metro
Delhi Metro(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Delhi Metro will start its services at 3 am on Republic Day to facilitate people to reach Kartavya Path, according to an official statement.

As the nation celebrates the pride and spirit of Republic Day, Delhi Metro will commence its services at 3 am on all lines on Sunday to help people reach Kartavya Path and witness the Republic Day ceremony, the statement said.

Trains will operate at intervals of 30 minutes until 6 am to ensure smooth travel for commuters, after which regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day, it added.

Passengers are encouraged to plan their travel accordingly and make use of the early metro services to avoid any last-minute inconvenience, it said.

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

