Republic Day Parade rehearsal 2024: Traffic alert in Delhi, check details

The Delhi Police has given an advisory on traffic restrictions considering Republic Day Parade rehearsals along Kartavya Path, extending from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

To work with the continuous movement of the parade on Kartavya Path, traffic guidelines will be implemented from 10:15 am to 12:30 pm on January 17, 18, 20, and 21 at Kartavya Path-Raj Marg Crossing, Kartavya Path-Mansingh Road Crossing, Kartavya Path-Janpath Crossing, and Kartavya Path-C-Hexagon.

Republic Day Parade traffic rules 2024: Route 1 Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will likewise be shut for traffic during these hours. Accordingly, the traffic will be redirected and congestion is probably going to happen on these streets.

According to the advisory, motorists coming from Vinay Marg, Shanti Path, and beyond should take Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, RML, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, or Park Street, Mandir Marg, and continue on to North Delhi or New Delhi.





While making a trip from the northern toward the southern Delhi parts, one choice is to use the Ring Street, taking benefits of the Sarai Kale Khan flyover and going through Rajghat. Another road includes Lajpat Rai Marg, Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, and in the end associating with Ring Road.

Republic Day Parade traffic 2024: Route 2 You also have the option of travelling along the Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, KM, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Prithvi Raj Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Bhairon Road, and Ring Road. Exploring through Baraf Khana, Azad Market, Vande Mataram Marg, Rani Jhansi Flyover, Hanuman Murti, and Dhaula Kuan is additionally a choice. While making a trip from the eastern toward the western parts of the city, motorists have the choice to go along the Ring Road, passing through Bhairon Road, Prithvi Raj Road, Safdarjung Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Simon Bolivar Marg, and Upper Ridge Road/Vande Matram Marg.