Ram mandir opening: IMD launches webpage for weather updates for Ayodhya

According to Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the worship on the third day will commence with 'sankalp' at 1:20 pm. This will be followed with Ganeshambika Pujan, the chanting of mantras, including the recitation of 'Ayushmantra'.

"The ceremonial proceedings will commence with 'Jaladhivas' [purifying the idol with water], Gandhadivas [sprinkling the idol with various essences], following which the evening aarti of the new idol will take place. Prior to this, the throne was purified with Panchgavya, encompassing five elements - milk, ghee, cow dung, gau mutra, and curd. Following this, the 'Vastu Pujan' will be performed to ensure the 'Vastu shanti' [peace of the place]," the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said.

प्राण प्रतिष्ठा पूजन संबंधी जानकारी:



आज दिनांक 17 जनवरी, बुधवार को जलयात्रा भव्य रूप से हुई। भगवान श्री रामलला जी की मूर्ति की शोभायात्रा उत्साह के साथ सम्पन्न हुई। मण्डप में आनन्द रामायण का पारायण प्रारम्भ हुआ।



दिनांक 18 जनवरी 2024, गुरुवार को मध्याह्न 1:20 बजे संकल्प होगा।… — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) January 17, 2024

The seven-day Vedic rituals at Ayodhya began on Tuesday ahead of the much-awaited consecration event of Ram temple on January 22.

On the first day of the Pran Pratishtha, Shri Anil Mishra atoned all essential belongings and took a bath in the Saryu river. He then worshipped Lord Vishnu and performed 'Panchgavyaprashan' at the Ram temple with 'Panchgavya' (milk, urine, dung, ghee, and curd).

'Karmakuti Homa' was also performed at the idol-making place, and Valmiki's Ramayana and Bhusundiramayana were recited at the pavilion. Along with this, 'Godan' (cow donation) was performed as a part of atonement from Dwadshabd Paksha on Day 1.

On the second day, several rituals were performed before touring the idol of Lord Ram Lalla on the premises of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.