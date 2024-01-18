Sensex (    %)
                        
Republic Day Parade 2024: How to book tickets online, offline and much more

Indians all around the country are excited to watch the annual grand Republic Day parade in New Delhi. The 75th Republic Day march will start at 10:00 am from Vijay Chowk to National Stadium

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India will be marking its 75th Republic Day on January 26. French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest of this crucial parade in New Delhi, which is joined in or watched on television by Indians nationwide. 
 
From attractive tableaux representing various states and union territories to dance groups of schoolchildren to marching contingents and bands, the Republic Day parades showcase India’s diverse culture and tradition.
 
Furthermore, to watch everything either online or offline is an incredible experience. Online and offline purchases of parade tickets are available, and the Vijay Chowk-based program begins promptly at 9:30 am.

Republic Day 2024 parade: About the program 

The interested audience wanting to witness the parade must be seated by 9:30 am. Delhi's National Stadium will check the last stop to the parade spanning a distance of five kilometres.
 
The parade that runs along Rajpath exhibits India's rich culture and history. Individuals from everywhere in the nation come to see the parade, which incorporates cultural performances, military displays and so on. 

Indian nationals can take reserved or unreserved seats that are estimated at ₹500 or ₹20 individually. But, the ticket booking already started from January 10 onwards. The tickets will be accessible until January 25, however, a limited number of tickets will be available each day.

Republic Day 2024 parade: Steps to buy tickets ‘online’

    • Go to the Ministry of Defence’s official web portal at www.aamantran.mod.gov.in.
    • Login or make a fresh account. 
    • Enter all personal details such as name, mobile number, birthdate, etc. Later, verify the authentication code given to the registered mobile number (OTP).
    • Pick the desired occasion from the options that have FDR Republic Day Parade, Beating the Retreat, Republic Day Parade. 
    • For verification purposes, give attendee information and upload an original Photo ID.
    • Safe tickets by completing the online payment method.

Republic Day 2024 parade: Steps to buy tickets 'offline'

    • Go to an authorised offline outlet or designated ticket counter for Republic Day occasion.
    • Give identity proof and enter a physical form with personal details having name, mobile number, birth date, so on.
    • Select the desired event from the options that has Republic Day Parade, FDR Republic Day Parade, Beating the Retreat
    • Give attendee information and a photocopy of the original Photo ID for verification purposes.
    • Safe tickets by completing the payment method.

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

