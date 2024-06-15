Home / India News / Restoration of road connectivity to North Sikkim underway, says BRO

Restoration of road connectivity to North Sikkim underway, says BRO

Efforts are being made to restore connectivity to North Sikkim via recently constructed modular bridge at Toong

Border Road Organisation
Border Road Organisation (Photo: Flickr)
Press Trust of India Gangtok
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2024 | 2:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Saturday said it has mobilised huge manpower and machinery to restore road connectivity to North Sikkim.

At least six people have been killed as landslides and heavy rain impacted the Himalayan state severely, damaging properties and disrupting road connectivity, power and food supplies and mobile networks in several areas.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Multiple landslides at various stretches, including Dikchu-Sanklang-Toong, Mangan-Sanklang, Singtham-Rangrang and Rangrang-Toong, besides collapse of the vital Sanklang suspension bridge, resulted in the severing of connectivity to North Sikkim, leaving around 1,200-1,500 tourists stranded.

"The BRO under Project SWASTIK has swung into restoration efforts by mobilising huge manpower and machinery to restore connectivity to North Sikkim at the earliest," it said in a statement.

Heavy earth-moving equipment has been deployed on the Dikchu-Sanklang-Toong Road to restore connectivity, with 10 km of road already being cleared from the Toong side towards Sanklang, the BRO statement said.

The BRO has also deployed machinery to clear debris on Gangtok Road from the Naga side and restored connectivity between Naga and Lanthakhola.

Efforts are being made to restore connectivity to North Sikkim via recently constructed modular bridge at Toong, it said.

Also Read

Sikkim Democratic Front announces six candidates for Assembly polls

Earth's Rotation Day 2023: Date, history, importance, and more facts

Sikkim polls: SDF supremo Chamling loses from Poklok, Namcheybung seats

Sikkim Assembly elections 2024: BJP releases second list of 9 candidates

Several strategic roads in Sikkim blocked due to heavy snowfall: BRO

Delhi water crisis: AAP MLAs write to Jal Shakti Min, urge intervention

8 dead, many injured as tempo falls into gorge in Uttarakhand: Key updates

Delhi water crisis: Congres organises 'matka phod' protests in Delhi

Swati Maliwal assault case: Court extends Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody

Water crisis: Delhi's Geeta colony receives increased tanker supply

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Border Roads OrganisationSikkimDefence ministryRoad Transport

First Published: Jun 15 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story