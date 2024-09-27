RG Kar case: New officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station appointed

Following the arrest of Abhijit Mondal, the former Officer-in-Charge (O/C) of Tala Police Station, in connection with the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case, Malay Kumar Dutta has been appointed as the new Officer-in-Charge. His appointment came through an official order issued by the Commissioner of Kolkata Police on Thursday.. The order read: "Malay Kumar Dutta, Inspector of Police (I-Cadre), Addl. O/C, Shyampukur PS, North Division, Kolkata Police, presently looking after the work of the office of the O/C, Tala PS, North Division, Kolkata Police, in addition to his own duties, is posted as Officer-in-Charge, Tala PS, North Division, Kolkata Police, with immediate effect in the interest of public service." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, both Sandip Ghosh, the former Principal of RG Kar Medical College, and the arrested Officer-in-Charge, Abhijit Mondal, were transferred to the Presidency Jail from the Sealdah Court. Mondal and Ghosh were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

Earlier this week, the West Bengal Medical Council cancelled Sandip Ghosh's medical practitioner registration. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) also initiated a search operation at Ghosh's residence in Chinar Park, Kolkata. This operation was linked to a separate investigation into financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College. The ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to investigate alleged money laundering involving Ghosh.

On September 10, a CBI court remanded Sandip Ghosh and three others to judicial custody in connection with financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The CBI's investigation into these matters followed a directive from a single bench of the Calcutta High Court, which ordered a probe into allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement at the institution.

Abhijit Mondal, was suspended by the Kolkata Police on September 18 after his arrest by the CBI on September 14. He was produced before the Sealdah Court on Sunday along with Ghosh.