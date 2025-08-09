Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 05:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Police 'assault' RG Kar victim's mother, lathicharge protesters in Bengal

Police 'assault' RG Kar victim's mother, lathicharge protesters in Bengal

The victim's mother sustained a head injury and her bangle was also broken during the clash with the state police

rh kar, protests, kolkata protests, weast bengal

People who participated in the rally along with the Opposition leaders demanded resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Photo: X/ANI

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The mother of a trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital a year ago, on Saturday accused the Bengal police of assaulting her while she was on her way to join a protest marking one year of the crime. Police also carried out a lathicharge on demonstrators, leaving over 100 people injured, according to the report by news agency PTI.
 
Her bangle was broken and she also sustained a head injury during the scuffle. The victim's father said that despite permission from the court for a peaceful rally, Kolkata police tried to prevent the family from reaching Dorina Crossing to join the march.
 
 
According to the report, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul, and several BJP MLAs staged a sit-in at the Park Street, alleging that over 100 protesters, including senior party leaders, were injured in the police action.

Rally demanded Mamata's resignation

 
People who participated in the rally along with the Opposition leaders demanded resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for failing to protect women in the state. 

The Mamata Banerjee administration is fearing this massive crowd which has gathered in protest, said Adhikari. She will pay dearly for this as the protest is only going to get bigger from here, he warned.
 
Several agitators were seen holding the Tricolour, posters, and banners demanding justice for the victim and resignation of the CM.

Scuffle between police and protesters

 
PTI reported that large crowds gathered at both assembly points in Howrah and Kolkata, but state police blocked them from getting anywhere near the West Bengal Secretariat. Officers repeatedly issued loudspeaker warnings, urging demonstrators to follow the Calcutta High Court order and maintain law and order.
 
Some protesters attempted to scale the 10-foot barricades, while others used blunt tools to break through the iron barriers and create openings. Security was tightened along the route, with scuffles breaking out between protesters and police in Howrah district. The state deployed large contingents of police, Rapid Action Force personnel, and water cannons at key points to stop the march.

RG Kar case: Protestors reach Howrah's Santragachi, try to breach barricade

Topics : Mamata Banerjee Protest sexual assault against women West Bengal Kolkata

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

