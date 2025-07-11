Home / India News / RLD aims to strengthen grassroots presence in Rajasthan: Jayant Chaudhary

RLD aims to strengthen grassroots presence in Rajasthan: Jayant Chaudhary

Speaking at a party programme in Jaipur, Chaudhary said that RLD will continue to fight for the rights of farmers, youths and marginalised communities, following the ideals of Chaudhary Charan Singh

Jayant Chaudhary, RLD Chief
"Our aim is to build a strong organisation by reaching every village and town. We will open 'Jan Sunwai' (public hearing) centres in these areas to engage directly with the people," Jayant Chaudhary said. (File photo; PTI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 11:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) President Jayant Chaudhary on Friday laid out the party's goal of strengthening its presence at the grassroots in Rajasthan, with particular focus on the youth.

Speaking at a party programme in Jaipur, Chaudhary said that RLD will continue to fight for the rights of farmers, youths and marginalised communities, following the ideals of Chaudhary Charan Singh.

"Our aim is to build a strong organisation by reaching every village and town. We will open 'Jan Sunwai' (public hearing) centres in these areas to engage directly with the people," he said.

Chaudhary, a Union minister, pointed out that many helpful schemes fail to reach the underprivileged. "RLD will work to make sure that these schemes reach the people who need them the most," he said.

The minister also discussed Central government's agricultural policies and confirmed that RLD would take an active role in implementing them at the grassroots level. "Farmers will play a key role in the next state elections," he said.

Chaudhary-led RLD is an ally of the ruling National Democratic Alliance.

The party's state president Joginder Singh Awana said that large rallies will be held in each division of Rajasthan, and later at the tehsil level.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NIA charges five in Mizoram for supplying arms to Bangladeshi militants

Jail up to 7 yrs, ₹5 lakh fine key features of cleared Maha security bill

Karnataka HC seeks govt reply on plea against compulsory Kannada in schools

DDA clears reforms to boost commercial real estate, housing in Delhi

Govt begins collecting signatures of MPs for motion to remove Justice Varma

Topics :Jayant ChaudharyRLDrajasthanJaipur

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story