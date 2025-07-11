RLD aims to strengthen grassroots presence in Rajasthan: Jayant Chaudhary

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) President Jayant Chaudhary on Friday laid out the party's goal of strengthening its presence at the grassroots in Rajasthan, with particular focus on the youth.

Speaking at a party programme in Jaipur, Chaudhary said that RLD will continue to fight for the rights of farmers, youths and marginalised communities, following the ideals of Chaudhary Charan Singh.

"Our aim is to build a strong organisation by reaching every village and town. We will open 'Jan Sunwai' (public hearing) centres in these areas to engage directly with the people," he said.

Chaudhary, a Union minister, pointed out that many helpful schemes fail to reach the underprivileged. "RLD will work to make sure that these schemes reach the people who need them the most," he said.