Home / India News / About 1,000 people shifted to relief camps in Hyderabad after heavy rains

About 1,000 people shifted to relief camps in Hyderabad after heavy rains

The flood water entered the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), a major bus complex in Telangana, prompting authorities to halt the bus services

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

About 1,000 people living in low-lying areas here were shifted to relief camps as the Musi river was in spate following heavy rains in the city and other parts of Telangana, officials said on Saturday.

The residents of low-lying areas, who were evacuated to relief camps late on Friday, were being provided food and other essential items, they said.

The flood water entered the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), a major bus complex in Telangana, prompting authorities to halt the bus services. Passengers waiting for buses in the complex were shifted out safely.

The state-run Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) MD V C Sajjanar said in a post on 'X' that buses originating at the bus station are being operated from different areas in the city.

 

The TGSRTC appealed to the bus passengers to not come to the MGBS in view of flood water entering inside the complex.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who enquired about the situation following the heavy inflows in the Musi river, directed officials to take precautionary measures by monitoring the situation in all localities adjacent to the Musi river and shift people living in low-lying areas to relief camps if necessary.

The water level in Musi river rose after the gates of Hyderabad's twin reservoirs -- Himayatsagar and Osmansagar -- were raised following the heavy rains.

The Met Centre of IMD here has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in several districts and thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in all districts of Telangana on September 27.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hyderabad Rain Indian monsoon Rainfall

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

