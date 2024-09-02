The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the notification for Non-Technical Popular categories (NTPC) posts in Indian Railways. The board will soon start the registration for the posts on its official website rrbapply.gov.in.

According to a recent report, the recruitment process aims to fill a total of 11,558 vacancies. The application process for the CEN 05/2024 will begin on September 15 and will continue till October 13, 2024. While the application process for CEN 06/2024 will take place from September 21 to October 20, 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp RRB NTPC Vacancy 2024 The railway recruitment drive aim to fill a total of 11,558 vacancies in Graduate Posts Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor, Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist and Undergraduate Posts such as Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist and Trains Clerk. There is no official update regarding this on the official website.

How to submit RRB NTPC Application 2024?

Here are the simple steps to apply on RRB NTPC official website.

Firstly, visit the official website rrbapply.gov.in

Create your account

Once you created the account successfully, sign in using your mobile number/email and password.

Fill in the details on your application form. Each candidate can apply for only one RRB and only one common online application for any one or all the notified posts.

RRB NTPC Educational Qualification

To apply for the RRB NTPC, candidates should be graduates or 12th pass as per the posts mentioned.

RRB NTPC Age Limit

For graduate posts, the age limit is anywhere between 18 to 36, while for RRB NTPC UG, the age should be between 18 to 33.

RRB NTPC Application Fee 2024

The application fee to apply for the RRB NTPC examination is Rs 500/- for general category students (Out of Rs 500, an amount of Rs 400 will be refunded after deducting bank charges on appearing in CBT). However, the fee for SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC) is Rs 250 which will be refunded by duly deducting back charges on appearing in CBT.