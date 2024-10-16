Rs 100 cr disbursed to 494 families affected by Jamrani dam in Uttarakhand

In a programme organized under the guidance of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, an amount of Rs 1 billion 95 crore 51 lakh 67 thousand was deposited online in the accounts of 494 affected people due to Jamrani Dam Multipurpose Project. The remaining beneficiaries will also soon be given the amount in their accounts after verification, the process of which is going on. The state government has allotted 300.5 acres of land free of cost to the Irrigation Department in village Gadariabagh located at Prayag Farm in Udham Singh Nagar district for the rehabilitation of the families displaced by the project. This land has been given in the industrial area, which will be developed all around. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On this occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praised the cooperation of the affected of the Jamrani Dam Project and said that they dedicated their future to this project for the state, and for the good future of the surrounding area.

The Chief Minister said that 117 MLD water received from the Jamrani Dam Project will be supplied from this drinking water scheme in view of the population of Haldwani city in the year 2051. He said that the construction of Jamrani project will increase the groundwater level and also generate employment. This scheme will not only supply drinking water but will also provide sufficient water for irrigation to the farmers of Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar.

He said that development work is being done for Haldwani city at a cost of Rs 2000 crores by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and soon Haldwani metropolis will develop as a modern and grand city. He said that the pending division of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh property has been resolved.

The Chief Minister said that the Jamrani Dam Project will be completed by the year 2029. He said that the government is doing important work like education, health, tourism, child development, women's development, and connectivity.

CM Dhami said, "A special environment is being given to investors in Uttarakhand. Under the Manas Khand Yojana, temples of Kumaon and Garhwal are being connected to it and today the local products of Uttarakhand are being promoted in the country and abroad, which is strengthening the economy of the local people."

He said that work is being done to strengthen the women's self-help groups in the state economically, under the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, women are being given an amount of Rs 1 lakh, and 30 percent participation of women is also being ensured in the government recruitment process.

He said that the state government is going to implement the Uniform Civil Code law soon, which will prove to be a milestone in women's empowerment. He said that Khurpiyafarm in Udham Singh Nagar district will be developed as a smart city, which will employ the local and state people.

He said that the state government has approved 8 acres of land for Pantnagar Airport, soon there will be national and international level flights from this airport so that the people here will not have to go to Delhi and other places. He said that Uttarakhand will be counted among the leading states of the country.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various schemes, which included the construction of City Ecology Park as per the concept of Green Haldwani for Rs. 100 lakhs, Science laboratory, computer room, and art craft room in RUMV Mehra village for better education of students at the cost of Rs 57.02 lakhs and Science laboratory and computer room in RKUM Vidyalaya Gandhinagar at the cost of Rs 44.07 lakhs, and 01 Physics Laboratory, 01 Chemistry Laboratory and 1 Biology Laboratory room in RIC Moti Nagar District Nainital at the cost of Rs 61.50 lakhs, and Science Laboratory and Art & Craft Room in RUMV Himmatpur Somwar at the cost of Rs 41.69 lakhs and protection work from flood of Gola river for about 200 population of village Ana Amiya of development block Bhimtal at the cost of Rs 359.86 and construction of football ground in Sports Stadium Haldwani at the cost of Rs 477.39 lakhs.

The work of strengthening the Gadarpur Dineshpur Madhkota Haldwani motorway in widening including two line shoulder from Madhukota to Haldwani under Central Road Infrastructure Fund Scheme at the cost of Rs. 5805.81 lakh and the work of improvement of canal company and road etc. from Workshop Line via SBI to Mukhani square under State Plan at the cost of Rs 851.52 lakh.

The Chief Minister inaugurated flood protection work in Sukhi River for the protection of National Highway no. 41 under Gaulapar area of Haldwani at the cost of Rs 182.83 lakhs, construction work of 100 bedded Mental Hospital, Gethiya under Nainital at the cost of Rs 4456.92 lakhs, construction work of State Cancer Institute in Government Medical College Haldwani under Centrally Sponsored Scheme at the cost of Rs 3941.13 lakhs.

The foundation stone was laid for the schemes of construction of 1 tube well in Raghuveer Singh's field in village Bel Pokhra of development block Kota Bagh for Rs 124.82 lakhs and the construction of a tube well in village Ratanpur-Belpadav for Rs. 234.18 lakhs, construction of tube well in Bajuniahaldu-Kotabag at Rs 124.16 lakhs and construction of tube well in Puranpur Pansingh for Rs 121.90 lakhs.