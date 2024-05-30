Delhi Customs detains Shashi Tharoor's aide in alleged gold smuggling case

Two individuals were detained by Delhi Customs at Delhi International Airport for allegedly smuggling more than 500 grams of gold on Wednesday. According to agency reports, one of the individuals detained, named Shiv Kumar Prasad, who identified himself as Congress MP Shashi Tharoor ’s personal assistant.

Prasad holds an aerodrome entry card, which grants him access to the airport premises. Using this, Prasad went to the airport to receive a passenger arriving from Dubai.

Both individuals were apprehended when the passenger attempted to hand over more than 500 grams of gold to Prasad.

Customs authorities confirmed the detention of both Prasad and the passenger and the recovery of 500 grams of gold from their possession. The case is currently under investigation, and their credentials have been verified.

As the news of the alleged gold smuggling broke out, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar commented on the incident, criticising the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) as an “alliance of gold smugglers”. Chandrasekhar made this remark on X, referencing the detention of Shashi Tharoor’s alleged aide.

“First CM Secy involved in gold smuggling, now Cong MP aide/ PA detained for gold smuggling. CPM and Cong – both INDI alliance partners – alliance of gold smugglers,” Chandrasekhar posted.

Shashi Tharoor responds to gold smuggling claims

Responding to the news, Tharoor stated that he was shocked to hear of the incident, while adding that Prasad was his ‘former member’ of staff, who he had “retained on a part-time basis on compassionate grounds”. Tharoor added that Prasad was 72 years old, retired and undergoing frequent dialysis.

“I do not condone any alleged wrongdoing and fully support the authorities in their efforts to take any necessary action as may be required to investigate the matter. The law must take its own course,” the Congress MP said.

Lok Sabha elections: Thiruvananthapuram constituency

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chandrasekhar, the NDA candidate from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, is up against Shashi Tharoor, who is seeking a third term. The CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded CPI leader Pannyan Raveendran, who previously won the seat in 2005.

While the BJP has never secured a Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, it achieved a victory in the Thiruvananthapuram district once, with O Rajagopal winning the Nemom assembly seat in 2016.

Voting concluded on April 26 in all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala, along with 88 constituencies across 13 states and union territories, during the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. The elections are being held in seven phases, with the final phase on June 1, and vote counting scheduled for June 4.