Home / India News / Rs 250 cr milk plant to be set up in collaboration with NDDB: Himachal CM

Rs 250 cr milk plant to be set up in collaboration with NDDB: Himachal CM

The State government will collaborate with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to set up a state-of-the-art milk processing plant at Dagwar

ANI General News
Rs 250 cr milk plant to be set up in collaboration with NDDB: Himachal CM

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 10:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The State government will collaborate with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to set up a state-of-the-art milk processing plant at Dagwar in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, an official release said.

While presiding over a meeting at Oak Over, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the milk processing plant would be set up at a cost of about Rs 250 crores and NDDB's assistance would be taken in its operation to marketing.

The Chief Minister said, "The capacity of the Dagwar plant would range from one lakh litres to three lakh litres, in which high-quality products of milk would also be prepared."

He said that the Congress party in its 'Pratigyapatra' has promised to buy cow's milk at Rs. 80 per litre and buffalo's milk at Rs.100 per litre from the farmers and the State Government was moving towards fulfilling this promise. He said that the State Government was committed to promoting dairy-based industry in the state.

CM Sukhu added that the establishment of the plant at Dagwar would benefit the farmers of Kangra, Hamirpur, Una and Chamba districts and NDDB shall conduct a survey for the milk collection system in these areas.

The Chief Minister said, "The State Government was determined not to use plastic in the packaging of dairy products, so it should also explore alternatives to plastic so that the climate and air of Himachal could be saved from the polluting ingredients of plastics."

He said that about 90 per cent of the population of the state lives in rural areas and animal husbandry and agriculture were closely related to each other. The state government is trying to increase the income of the farmers, for which it is necessary to strengthen the rural economy, he added.

NDDB Chairman, Meenesh Shah said that he would provide all possible help to Himachal for this mission. NDDB will also provide two consultants at its own cost for the operation of the plant and marketing of milk products.

Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister, Chander Kumar, Chief Parliamentary Secretaries, Chaudhary Ram Kumar and Ashish Butail, Chairman H.P. Milkfed Federation, Nihal Chand Sharma, Principal Advisor, Ram Subhag Singh, Secretary Agriculture, Rakesh Kanwar and other officials were present in the meeting .

Also Read

Himachal partners with NDDB to set up state-of-the-art milk processing unit

Milky way: Beyond Amul vs Nandini, dairy brands that dominate their states

Sweating over milk: India stares at supply crunch as summer sets in

200,000 primary dairies to be set up at village level across country: Shah

World Milk Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Everything you need to Know

Rahul Gandhi's 53rd birthday: All you need to know about this Gandhi leader

Haryana to set up major micro-irrigation project worth Rs 20 cr in Morni

Night-vision devices, snipers in place for Amarnath Yatra preparations

Himachal partners with NDDB to set up state-of-the-art milk processing unit

CM Yogi reviews heat wave conditions with top officials, issues directions

Topics :Himachal PradeshNDDB

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story