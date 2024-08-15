RSS-BJP top leaders meet to discuss attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh

A crucial meeting was held between of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) and BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) top leaders on the ongoing attacks against minorities (Hindus/Sikhs/Buddhists) in Bangladesh. During this meeting held in the national capital, discussions took place regarding the organisation of a silent protest and a "Nari Shakti March" on Friday to condemn the atrocities against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. Senior leaders of RSS and BJP gathered to deliberate on the security and rehabilitation of violence-affected Hindus in Bangladesh during the meeting held on Wednesday. The discussion, which lasted over 6.5 hours, also focused on how to raise the issue of Bangladeshi Hindus at the international level, as their plight has not been receiving the global attention it deserves. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In addition to this, the meeting also detailed the plans for the proposed protest on Friday. Preparations to ensure the success of the protest were thoroughly discussed. There was also a discussion about reaching out to foreign countries and their parliamentarians to raise awareness about the security of minorities in Bangladesh through their respective parliaments or governments. The leaders also talked about engaging with international NGOs that work for human rights and the protection of minorities.

The march to be carried out will begin at 11 AM from Mandi House, culminate at Jantar Mantar and will witness the participation of women from various sectors.

Earlier in his Independence Day speech RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said, "Many atrocities are taking place in the neighbouring country, the Hindu brothers living there have to bear the heat without any reason. The tradition of India has been that India that always comes forward to help others in need. We never attacked anyone, and whenever we helped the one who was in trouble, we did not see how they behaved with us. We have to continue like this, we do it for the people suffering around the world. We must ensure that those people who are facing anarchy and instability do not come to any harm."

The RSS, VHP, BJP, and various other organisations have already condemned the attacks against Hindus and minorities and have urged the interim government of Bangladesh to take necessary steps.

Meanwhile, Indian High Commisioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma paid a courtesy call to the Adviser for Foreign Affairs of the interim Government of Bangladesh Md. Touhid Hossain at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka on Wednesday.