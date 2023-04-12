Home / India News / Rupee edges up as dollar softens ahead of US inflation data, Fed minutes

Rupee edges up as dollar softens ahead of US inflation data, Fed minutes

The rupee was trading at 82.0750 per dollar by 10:44 a.m. IST compared with 82.1250 in the previous session

MUMBAI
Rupee edges up as dollar softens ahead of US inflation data, Fed minutes

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Anushka Trivedi

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian rupee made slim gains against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, as the greenback slipped ahead of a crucial U.S. inflation report that could influence the Federal Reserve's next policy move.

The rupee was trading at 82.0750 per dollar by 10:44 a.m. IST compared with 82.1250 in the previous session.

Asian currencies were mostly higher, while the dollar index extended losses ahead of March U.S. consumer price index data. Core CPI, in focus, likely rose by 0.4% month-on-month in March, according to economists polled by Reuters.

That would be down from the 0.5% increase in February, but well above the pace required for bringing annual inflation to Fed's 2% target. Headline inflation is expected to rise 0.2%.

Following the robust jobs report, investors have increased their bets of a 25 bps points hike by the Fed at the May meeting to 70%.

There is a lot of risk ahead of the event as this is the last major data release before the Fed's May 2-3 meeting, said Gaurang Somaiya, FX and bullion analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"A soft inflation reading has been priced in by the markets, but in case of slightly contrary data, there could be a major reaction".

India's headline inflation probably eased in March to 5.80%, dipping below the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit of 6% for the first time this year, according to a Reuters poll.

The data, also due later in the day, follows the RBI's surprise move last week to hold its key interest rate at 6.50%, after which USD/INR forward premiums have been on a declining trend.

The 1-year implied yield fell a further 3 bps to 2.34%, down over 20 basis points since last Thursday.

 

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Topics :Indian rupeeUS InflationInflation dataUS Dollar

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 11:25 AM IST

Also Read

Rupee rangebound as dollar sales by exporters help in risk-averse market

Rupee gains as dollar slides on US data backing slower rate hikes

Foreign equity funds pile into Indian financials as credit cycle picks up

Rupee seen higher at 81.20 after Fed Chair Powell's dovish tilt; RBI eyed

Rupee expected to depreciate on worries over US Federal Reserve rate hikes

Government incentives to drive EV penetration in India, says Moody's

Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi to appear in Patna's MP-MLA court today

CBIC extends interest waiver on customs duty payable via ECL till April 13

Deliberate attempt by Airtel to defame Jio's user friendly tariffs: RJIL

Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express gets additional vistadome coach from April 14

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story