India must impose higher tariffs on US imports: Arvind Kejriwal

India must impose higher tariffs on US imports: Arvind Kejriwal

US President Donald Trump has imposed a 50% trade tariff on India over its crude oil imports from Russia

Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP-led central government has decided to waive 11 per cent duty on cotton imported from the US, a move he claimed could adversely affect domestic growers.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday demanded that India impose higher tariffs on imports from the United States to protect the interests of Indian farmers.

There was no immediate response from the central government to Kejriwal's demand.

US President Donald Trump has imposed a 50 per cent trade tariff on India over its crude oil imports from Russia. The tariff will impact exports and job creation in labour-intensive sectors such as shrimp, apparel, diamonds, leather and footwear, and gems and jewellery.

Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP-led central government has decided to waive 11 per cent duty on cotton imported from the US, a move he claimed could adversely affect domestic growers.

 

"There are lakhs of farmers in the country who depend on cotton for their livelihood. If cotton is imported duty-free, our farmers will suffer losses. Why is the government hurting them?" he asked.

The former Delhi chief minister said countries across the world have used tariffs as a tool to safeguard their local industries and India should not hesitate to do the same.

"Other countries did not bow down. They imposed higher tariffs. If the US is imposing 50 per cent tariffs, we should double the tariffs to 100 per cent. The whole country will support this decision. No country can afford to offend India. We are a nation of 140 crore people," Kejriwal said.

He further alleged that the Centre has extended the duty waiver on American cotton till December 31, which will allow cheaper imports to flood Indian markets before domestic farmers bring their harvest to mandis.

"By the time our farmers take their cotton (to mandis) in October, the textile industry would have already bought cheaper American cotton, leaving our produce to be sold at throwaway prices," he said.

Claiming that American cotton was Rs 15-20 per kg cheaper than Indian produce, he warned that lakhs of farmers across Gujarat, Vidarbha, Telangana and Punjab would be among the worst affected.

Referring to farmer suicides, the AAP leader said, "Between January and March this year, 767 farmers committed suicide in Maharashtra alone. Instead of helping them, the government has stabbed them in the back."  Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of bowing to US pressure, claiming that "rumours are rife" that the move was linked to the Adani group's legal issues abroad.

He said the AAP will hold a rally in Gujarat on September 7 to oppose the government's decision and mobilise farmers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Donald Trump AAP BJP Indian oil import tariffs US

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

