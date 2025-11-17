Home / India News / Saudi bus accident: Hyderabad Police Commissioner confirms 45 dead

Saudi bus accident: Hyderabad Police Commissioner confirms 45 dead

Addressing reporters here, Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar said a total of 54 people travelled to Jeddah from here on November 9. They were scheduled to return on November 23

Kurnool Bus Fire, Bus Fire, Fire, Bus Accident
Representative Image
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 11:19 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At least 45 people, most of them from Hyderabad, were killed in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia, the city police chief said on Monday, citing preliminary information.

Addressing reporters here, Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar said a total of 54 people travelled to Jeddah from here on November 9. They were scheduled to return on November 23.

Of the 54, four people travelled separately by car to Madina on Sunday, while another four stayed back in Mecca.

According to the official, 46 people were travelling in the ill-fated bus, which collided with an oil tanker about 25 km from Madina.

Only one person survived the accident and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

"We are getting information that 45 people died. They were supposed to return to Hyderabad on 23rd (of November)," he added.

AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain said, "We have received information that over 40 people died in the accident, and we are coordinating with the families."  The Consulate General of India in Jeddah, in a statement, said it and the Embassy in Riyadh are extending full support.

Officials of the Embassy and the consulate are also in touch with the concerned officials of the state of Telangana to coordinate with the concerned families, it said.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi expressed anguish over the report of deaths of several Hyderabad residents in the accident.

He urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to help bring back the bodies of those who died and provide treatment to those injured, the AIMIM said in a post on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India 'restless' for development, growing despite global challenges: PM

DRI seizes Chinese firecrackers at Mundra port, arrests key smuggler

Tampering with mobile IMEI can lead to 3 years' jail, ₹50 lakh fine: DoT

Repair damage to Corbett Tiger Reserve: Supreme Court to Uttarakhand

Delhi pollution: SC seeks response on efficiency of AQI monitoring stations

Topics :HyderabadSaudi ArabiaBus accident

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story