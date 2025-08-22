Home / India News / SC bars Assam police from coercive action against journalist Varadarajan

SC bars Assam police from coercive action against journalist Varadarajan

The bench, while protecting the journalists, said everyone is expected to follow the law and asked the journalists to join the investigation

Supreme Court, SC
Supreme Court on Friday restrained Assam Police from taking any coercive action against senior journalist Siddharth Varadarajan. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 12:24 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Friday restrained Assam Police from taking any coercive action against senior journalist Siddharth Varadarajan and other journalists, including consulting editor, working with web portal "The Wire" in connection with an FIR lodged against them over a news article.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi passed the order after senior advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan, appearing for the journalists, said that Assam police was circumventing the earlier orders passed by the court.

She said Vardarajan and other journalists, including a consulting, editor have been summoned Friday for recording statements in an old FIR lodged in May and there is apprehension that they may be arrested.

The bench, while protecting the journalists, said everyone is expected to follow the law and asked the journalists to join the investigation and file a status report on the next date of hearing.

On August 12, the top court had protected Vardarajan and restrained the Assam police from taking any coercive action against him in connection with an FIR lodged against him over an article on Operation Sindoor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

