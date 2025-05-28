Home / India News / Kamal Haasan to join Rajya Sabha? DMK allots one seat to his party MNM

The Election Commission of India had earlier announced that Rajya Sabha polls will be held for eight seats - six from Tamil Nadu and two from Assam

Kamal Hassan
Kamal Hassan (Photo: Wikipedia)
Md Zakariya Khan
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 2:07 PM IST
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has announced three candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu. One of the seats has been allocated to the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), a political party led by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan.
 
The other two candidates selected by DMK are advocate P Wilson and SR Sivalingam.
 
RS elections for eights seats
 
The Election Commission of India (ECI) had earlier said Rajya Sabha polls will be held for eight seats—six from Tamil Nadu and two from Assam. ECI is conducting elections for these seats due to the current members completing their term soon. In Tamil Nadu, six members will retire in July, while the two members from Assam will complete their term next month.
 
Out of the six seats in Tamil Nadu, three are currently held by DMK, and one each by AIADMK, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK). Based on how many seats each party holds in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, DMK is in a strong position and could increase its share in the Rajya Sabha from three to four. If not, the Congress, an ally of DMK, might get one seat. 

Rajya Sabha elections on July 9
 
The election for these seats will be held on June 19, and the counting of votes will take place on the same evening.
 
Kamal Haasan launched his party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) in 2018. However, his party did not win in the 2019 Lok Sabha or the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Later, MNM supported the DMK-led alliance during a by-election in Erode. Haasan also joined Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' when it reached Tamil Nadu in December 2022.
 
First Published: May 28 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

