Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / MP police set up SIT to probe minister's remarks against Col Qureshi

MP police set up SIT to probe minister's remarks against Col Qureshi

The Supreme Court rebuked Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah for his remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi and ordered an SIT to probe the FIR against him

Vijay Shah, Sofiya Qureshi

After being rebuked, he issued an apology and said he respects Col Qureshi more than his sister | File image

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Madhya Pradesh police set up a three-member special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted by to investigate Minister Vijay Shah’s remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi.
 
The SIT has been set up in compliance with a Supreme Court order and comprises Inspector General of Police Pramod Verma, Deputy Inspector General Kalyan Chakravarty, and Superintendent of Police Vahini Singh, news agency PTI reported, citing an official. 
On Monday, the apex court rebuked the minister for his “crass” remarks against Col Qureshi and ordered the constitution of an SIT to probe the FIR against him. The court said, “The entire nation was in shame due to the comments... We saw your videos; you were on the verge of using very filthy language, but somehow better sense prevailed, or you did not find suitable words. You should be ashamed. The entire country is proud of our Army, and you made this statement.”
 
 
 

Also Read

Vijay Shah, Sofiya Qureshi

MP Police sets up SIT to probe minister's remarks against Col Qureshi

Supreme Court, Telecom industry, AGR, adjusted gross revenue, voda,

Supreme Court dismisses telcos' plea for AGR waiver, says govt can help

Parliament Standing Committee on External Affairs Chairperson and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (third from left) with other panel members and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in New Delhi on Monday | Photo: PTI

No US role in India-Pakistan understanding: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

Premiuminsolvency

Bhushan Power and Steel case: A test for India's insolvency regime

Supreme Court, SC

SC upholds use of input tax credit for mandatory GST appeal deposit

Vijay Shah controversy

The minister found himself embroiled in a controversy after a video of him was widely circulated, allegedly showing him making objectionable remarks against Col Qureshi, who gained prominence after media briefings on ‘Operation Sindoor’.
 
Shah said, “Jinhone humari betiyon ke sindoor ujade the... humne unhiki behen bhej kar ke unki aisi ki taisi karwayi (those who wiped sindoor (vermilion) off our daughters’ forehead... we sent their sister to teach them a lesson).”
 
His remarks came a few days after the Indian armed forces carried out coordinated missile strikes on terrorist infrastructure at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under the code name ‘Operation Sindoor’. The strikes were carried out in the early hours of May 7 and were in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.
 

Court rebukes minister

 
Following the controversy and widespread condemnation, the minister said his words were being misinterpreted. The Madhya Pradesh High Court chided the minister for passing “scurrilous” remarks and using “language of the gutters”. The high court also ordered the police to file an FIR against Shah on charges of “promoting enmity and hatred”.
 
After being rebuked, he issued an apology and said he respects Col Qureshi more than his sister.
 
[With PTI inputs]

More From This Section

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Bengaluru on yellow alert as rain, thunderstorms set to continue today

SC, Supreme Court

LIVE news updates: SC likely to hear Ashoka University professor's plea against arrest

Accident, road accident

Four killed, 17 injured in truck-bus collision in Telangana's Vikarabad

MR Srinivasan

Former Atomic Energy Commission chairman MR Srinivasan dies at 95

Rain, Bengaluru Rains, Spawn cyclone, Karnataka Rains

Bengaluru residents in a fix as cab, auto prices skyrocket amid heavy rains

Topics : Supreme Court Madhya Pradesh BJP BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon