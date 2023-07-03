Home / India News / SC issues notice to Centre over provisions of insolvency & bankruptcy code

SC issues notice to Centre over provisions of insolvency & bankruptcy code

These provisions deal with the various stages of insolvency proceedings against a defaulting firm or individuals

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Such restrictions on the liberties of a person, including restrictions to discharge any debt, without affording any opportunity of hearing are not only ultra vires of the Constitution but also unknown in law, it said (Photo: Wikipedia)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 8:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a batch of petitions challenging various provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) over claims that they are violative of fundamental rights like the right to equality of those against whom insolvency proceedings have been initiated.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra issued notices to the Centre and others on as many as three petitions and ordered the pleas to be tagged with a pending petition on the issue.

One of the petitions, which was taken up for hearing on Monday, was filed by R Shah, through advocate Anne Mathew, challenging the constitutional validity of sections 95(1), 96(1), 97(5), 99(1), 99(2), 99(4), 99(5), 99(6) and 100 of the Code.

These provisions deal with the various stages of insolvency proceedings against a defaulting firm or individuals.

The Impugned Provisions are inherently violative of the principle of natural justice and strike at the root of the right of livelihood, right to trade and profession, and also the right to equality of the Petitioner under Article 21 (right to life), 19(1)(g) (Right to practice any profession), and 14 (right to equality, respectively, of the Constitution, the plea said.

It said none of the impugned provisions contemplated any opportunity of granting hearing to an alleged personal guarantor before appointment of the Resolution Professional and imposition of moratorium on the assets of the personal guarantor.

Interestingly, Section 96(1) of the IBC imposes the rigour of moratorium upon the alleged guarantor, automatically, upon mere filing of the application under Section 95 of the Code, without any requirement of prior notice which itself is violative of the basic cannons of the principles of natural justice.

Such restrictions on the liberties of a person, including restrictions to discharge any debt, without affording any opportunity of hearing are not only ultra vires of the Constitution but also unknown in law, it said.

The scheme of the Section 97(5) of the Code does not contemplate any alternative to appointment of a Resolution Professional, it said.

Also Read

Go First airline asks NCLT to pass urgent order on insolvency plea

NCLT admits Go First's insolvency plea, puts it under moratorium

Go First seeks interim moratorium, NCLT says no such provision under IBC

IBBI seeks public ideas, comments on regulations under insolvency law

India's airlines: Both Go First and bankruptcy laws need a rescue

India permits potato imports from Bhutan without any license till Jun 2024

Odisha train tragedy: 'Reporting past red flags could have averted tragedy'

Mobile app launched to promote products made by women in self-help groups

Excise policy: Delhi HC denies bail to Vijay Nair in money laundering case

U'khand CM seeks Rs 1,774 cr from Centre for drinking water project

Topics :Supreme CourtInsolvency and Bankruptcy CodeCentre

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 8:55 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story