Terror conspiracy case: J&K Counter-Intelligence Wing raids multiple sites

The raids were conducted in the districts of Srinagar, Anantnag and Kulgam

Pahalgam terror attack
The investigations are underway and further details were awaited. | Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 12:56 PM IST
The Counter Intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday carried out raids at multiple locations in the valley in a terror conspiracy case involving a doctor, officials said.

However, the officials said the searches are not linked to the "white collar" terror module or the Delhi blast case.

The raids were conducted in the districts of Srinagar, Anantnag and Kulgam.

"The searches are about a case involving a doctor, but this is a different case and not linked to white collar terror module or the Delhi blast case," they said.

The investigations are underway and further details were awaited, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :JammuJammu and KashmirKulgam

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

