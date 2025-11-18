Two CRPF schools in Delhi receive hoax bomb threats triggering evacuations

Two CRPF-run schools in the national capital received bomb threats on Tuesday morning after an unidentified man called the Police Control Room (PCR) claiming that explosives had been planted on the premises, officials said.
The call, made around 9 am, warned that bombs were placed in the CRPF schools located in Prashant Vihar and Dwarka, prompting immediate mobilisation of local police, bomb disposal squads and the Delhi Fire Services.
"After receiving the call, teams were rushed to both locations and the school buildings were evacuated as a precaution," a senior police officer said.
He said the caller's phone switched off soon after the threat was issued, and attempts to trace him are ongoing.
"We thoroughly inspected the schools, and nothing suspicious was found. The threat was declared a hoax," a Delhi Fire Services official said.
Police are analysing call records and technical details to identify the caller and ascertain the motive behind the hoax threat, the officer added.
No injuries or damage were reported.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app