Two CRPF schools in Delhi receive hoax bomb threats triggering evacuations

Two CRPF schools in Delhi receive hoax bomb threats triggering evacuations

Police are analysing call records and technical details to identify the caller and ascertain the motive behind the hoax threat, the officer added

Bomb Threat, Delhi Police
After receiving the call, teams were rushed to both locations and the school buildings were evacuated as a precaution, a senior police officer said (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
Two CRPF-run schools in the national capital received bomb threats on Tuesday morning after an unidentified man called the Police Control Room (PCR) claiming that explosives had been planted on the premises, officials said.

The call, made around 9 am, warned that bombs were placed in the CRPF schools located in Prashant Vihar and Dwarka, prompting immediate mobilisation of local police, bomb disposal squads and the Delhi Fire Services.

"After receiving the call, teams were rushed to both locations and the school buildings were evacuated as a precaution," a senior police officer said.

He said the caller's phone switched off soon after the threat was issued, and attempts to trace him are ongoing.

"We thoroughly inspected the schools, and nothing suspicious was found. The threat was declared a hoax," a Delhi Fire Services official said.

Police are analysing call records and technical details to identify the caller and ascertain the motive behind the hoax threat, the officer added.

No injuries or damage were reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :CRPF Bomb Threat CallsBomb scare

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

