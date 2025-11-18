Home / India News / Six Maoists killed in encounter in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitaramaraju

Six Maoists killed in encounter in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitaramaraju

District superintendent of police (SP) Amit Bardar said the encounter happened between 6.30 am and 7 am in the forested area of Maredumilli mandal

Security Forces, naxalism
Two women and four men were killed in the exchange of fire (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Maredumilli (Andhra Pradesh)
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 1:26 PM IST
Six Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel here in Alluri Sitaramaraju district on Tuesday, a police official said.

According to reports, Madvi Hidma, an alleged mastermind behind several attacks on police, was also suspected to be among the dead. However, there was no immediate confirmation either from the police or the state government on Hidma's death.

District superintendent of police (SP) Amit Bardar said the encounter happened between 6.30 am and 7 am in the forested area of Maredumilli mandal.

"Yes, six Maoists were killed in an encounter in Alluri district today," Bardar told PTI.

Two women and four men were killed in the exchange of fire.

According to the SP, it was a joint operation carried out by various wings of the police department.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NaxalsnaxalitesMaoistsMaoist attack

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

