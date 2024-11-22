SC orders centre, police to monitor truck entry at 113 checkposts in Delhi

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The top court clarified that Stage-IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) would remain in effect until further orders, even if AQI levels drop below 450

Supreme Court, SC
Supreme Court, SC (Photo: Shutterstock)
Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 5:48 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre and Delhi Police to ensure checkpoints are established at all 113 entry points to the national capital. This order came as the court questioned the Delhi government over the entry of trucks into the city.
Earlier, the top court had instructed Delhi and other National Capital Region (NCR) governments to strictly enforce Grap Stage IV anti-pollution measures, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the ‘severe’ category. A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih further directed NCR states to immediately form teams to monitor and implement the required actions. 
The court clarified that Stage IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) would remain in effect until further orders, even if AQI levels drop below 450. All NCR districts and the central government have been asked to submit compliance affidavits. 
“We make it clear that until further orders, the implementation of Stage IV measures will continue, even if the AQI falls below 450,” the SC bench stated.  
The court also instructed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to take stringent action under Grap Stages III and IV, emphasising that no discretion should be left to state authorities. Expressing dissatisfaction with the CAQM’s delayed enforcement of Grap measures, the court underscored the need for proactive action. 
The apex court further ordered NCR states and the Centre to immediately devise and present a plan for curbing air pollution before the next hearing. Grap is a graded framework of anti-pollution measures applied in the national capital and surrounding regions based on the severity of air quality. Restrictions under Stages III and IV are triggered when air pollution reaches critical levels. 

Additionally, the court directed Delhi and NCR states to file compliance affidavits by November 22, detailing their efforts to implement pollution control measures. It also urged them to consider measures beyond those prescribed by Grap.
Responding to concerns raised by the petitioner’s counsel about Class 10 and 12 students attending physical classes despite hazardous air quality, the court advised all NCR states to immediately consider suspending in-person classes for all students up to Class 12. The hearing focused on ongoing efforts to address the alarming pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.
 
